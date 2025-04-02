Corle, Patricia

Corle (Shaw), Patricia Ann



Patricia (Pat) Ann (Shaw) Corle, age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away March 24, 2025 after a brief illness. She was born in Springfield, OH on December 5,1946 the daughter of Walter L. and Nora Shaw. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School. Pat worked for Bauer Brothers, Cooper Industries, Greene Memorial Hospital (to name a few), was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Society, and 4-H Volunteer before becoming a REALTOR® in 1994. She was a 2nd generation REALTOR®. During her real estate career she started two real estate companies with her husband Clyde - Statewide Realty in 1999 and Home Experts Realty in 2011. Pat was very active at the local and state board of REALTORS® serving on several committees. In 2024, she was named the REALTOR® of the year for Ohio REALTORS® and was the REALTOR® recipient of the Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award along with her husband. At the time of her passing, Pat was a General Manager Dayton/Cincinnati Markets at Howard Hanna Real Estate Service and President of the Dayton REALTORS®. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Corle; her daughter and son-in-law Tiffany (Anthony) Lobertini of Enon; step-daughter Erika VanHyfte of Centennial, CO; step-son Alex Corle of Beavercreek; granddaughter Christina Burks of Orlando, FL; step-granddaughter Ashley VanHyfte of San Diego, CA; two grandsons Nyxon Burks of St. Petersburg, FL, Lucas Lobertini of Enon; two step-grandsons Kane Corle of Beavercreek and Jakson VanHyfte of Centennial, CO; and sister Dolores Shaw of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Herman Cole, mother-in-law Lois Dietz and step father-in-law John (Bud) Dietz. Family will receive friends Monday, April 7 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday, April 8 from 10:00 AM - Noon with funeral services immediately following at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Springfield. Donations can be made is Pat's name to the American Cancer Society and the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center.



