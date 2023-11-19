Copits, Dorothy "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Copits, June 22, 1936 - November 14, 2023. Born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Alva & Marie (Burris) Fletcher. Dottie retired from the GM Truck and Bus Plant as an expediter. She then went to work at Kettering Hospital as a registrar and eventually a volunteer.



She loved quilting, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family. Dottie was affectionately known as Grandma Cracker to many. Survived by her children Steve (Rose), Julie, Cathie (Rob) and Scott. Grandchildren Bryan (Judy), Danielle (Josh), Valerie (Jack) and Alex (Dylan). Great grandchildren Reagan and Weston. In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her siblings William, Richard and Jane. Dorothy donated her body to Wright State. There will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service. To share a memory of Dorothy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com