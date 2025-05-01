Copenhaver, Steven W.



Steven W. Copenhaver, age 52, passed away April 28, 2025. He was a graduate of Dixie High School (New Lebanon, Ohio) and a resident of Brookville, Ohio. He was a retired deputy sheriff of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He was married to Alison (Walker) Copenhaver and father to daughter Kaytee.



Steve was a movie enthusiast, and loved his family above all. His life revolved around his family and friends, and he especially loved riding his motorcycle.



Steve is survived by his wife Alison, their daughter Kaytee, and a host of extended family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Josie Copenhaver, and his brother Rocky Copenhaver.



A memorial service will be held Monday, May 5, at Bible Baptist Fellowship. 132 Market Street, Brookville, Ohio, Rev. Laird Baldwin, officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, with the service to follow at noon. Inurnment will be scheduled later.



