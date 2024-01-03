Copeland, Rebecca

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Copeland, Rebecca Elaine "Becky"

Age 77 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1946 to her parents, James & Esther Silliman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Dick Silliman. Becky is survived by her son, Landon Copeland; two brothers, Joe and Lesley Silliman; and 4 grandchildren. She loved nature and gardening, and making people happy. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Cunningham, Donald
2
Homan, Maura
3
Eilerman, Ralph
4
Adkins, Ray
5
Russell, Samuel
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top