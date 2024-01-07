Cope, Noah David



Noah David Cope Sr. passed on from this life on October 11, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky in 1937 to Robert Frank and Mossie Ann Cope, he was 86 years old. Noah served in the United States Air Force and was a proud veteran. He became the first person in the Cope family to earn a college degree, graduating from Miami University in 1973. Noah worked as a plant manager at Rutgers-Nease Chemical Company for over 30 years. He loved tending cattle on his farms in Oxford, Ohio and Kentucky, and enjoyed history and politics.



Noah is survived by his son Noah Cope Jr., daughter-in-law Robin Cope (Stevens), grandchild Ella Jane, brothers Larry and James, fiancé and life partner, Ella Maude Hasty, and family in loving spirit, Phillip, Nicole and Remy Johnson. Noah is preceded in death by former wife Modena Cope, brothers John, Jesse, Franklin and Arley, and sisters Verla (Hall), Eva (Bullock), Angie (Price), and Doris (Meadows). A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Lake's Funeral Home in Berea, Kentucky on January 14th, 2024, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.



