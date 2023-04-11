Cope, Charles



Charles Atkinson Cope, 86, of Middletown, died on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bickford of Middletown. He was born on July 22, 1936, in Middletown, OH to George and Ida Mae(Frisch) Cope. He worked for AK Steel as a welder for 44 years. After retirement he spent 17 years working at the Hope House. He was also very involved at his church, Cincinnati Primitive Baptist. Charles is survived by his children, Chuck (Amy) Cope, Mark (Karen) Cope, Mike Cope and Kristi (Richard) Henry; grandchildren, Jessica, Joey, Jeremy, Karla, Lacy, Myriah, Michael, Adam, Emily & Sam; 24 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Caudill; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Cope; son-in-law, Jerry Jeffries; brothers, Dick, James, Jerry, John, Bing and Tad; and sisters, Wilma Gibson and Marilee O'Connor. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Funeral Service will be Thursday April 13, 2023, at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Elder Lasserre Bradley Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404 -or- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

