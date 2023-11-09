Copas, Cynthia M "Cindy"



Cynthia M. Copas (Cindy) passed away peacefully on November 4, 2023. Born on March 27, 1958, in Dayton, Cindy lived a life full of love and kindness. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Chris Copas, who was her rock and partner in all things. Cindy is also survived by sisters Francis (Louis) Schlegel, Julie (Barnett) Feinblum, Bonita (Rod) Schultze. She was also a sister-in-law to Laura (Mike) McCray, Jeff Copas, and Ann (Bob) Clemens, and aunt to Joshua (Carlin) Feinblum, Daniel (Jade) Feinblum, Diana and Breanna Copas, Kristen, Daniel, and Abby Clemens, as well as many other family and friends. Cindy was a dedicated professional, having served in Dental Hygiene for 43 years. Her commitment to her profession was evident in the care and compassion she showed to her patients. She was respected and admired by her colleagues for her work ethic and dedication. Cindy's kindness and friendly demeanor made her a favorite among her patients and peers. Cindy had a zest for life that was infectious. She loved to play golf and was a regular. Her love for animals was evident in her affection for all four-legged furry friends, especially cats and her horse. Cindy also had a passion for horse racing, both watching and attending races. These interests brought her much joy and provided countless memories for her loved ones. Those who knew Cindy would describe her as having a spirit full of joy. Her friendly nature made her a joy to be around, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held 2-5pm Friday November 10, 2023 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. Funeral Service will begin at 5pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society in Cindy's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



