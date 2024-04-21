COOTS, Mary Ann



age 83, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2024 at Kettering Health Hospital. She was born in Maple Fork, West Virginia on August 6, 1940, to Clarence and Eunice Williams. This is where she also met her husband and lifelong love Damon Owen Coots. Mary Ann was a full-time Nurse at Kettering Medical Center (now known as Kettering Health Hospital) for 35+ years, as well as raised two children, Damon Allen Coots and Bruce Wayne Coots. She enjoyed sunbathing, going to Dale Hollow Lake with family/friends, exercising with neighbors, as well as walking her dogs down the street. Mary Ann was very active at Parkview Church of the Nazarene as well as her community. Mary Ann would give a lending hand to anyone she encountered without any hesitation. She was very family oriented, and her favorite memories are when the whole family was able to get together. Mary Ann would always host Saturday night burgers and holiday events. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Damon Coots, Parents Clarence and Eunice Williams, Sister Sharon Arbogast, and Brothers Roger and Charles Williams. She is survived by her Sister Carolyn Toney-Brown, sons Allen and Bruce Coots, and her granddaughters Jessica Koogle and Ashley Phelps. Family and Friends are invited to remember and celebrate Mary Ann's life on Monday, April 22, 2024 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel with visitation at 10:00AM and service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States: www.humanesociety.org. To leave a message or share a memory of Mary Ann, please visit www.tobias-fh.com.



