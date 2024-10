Cooter, Robert Archie



Robert A Cooter, 85, of Centerville, passed away on 10/4/24 after a long and heroic battle with cancer, Bob graduated from Stivers HS '59, he retired as Lieutenant with DFD, Bob is survived by his children; Michelle Jones (Dayton), Scott Cooter (Kettering) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held 10/24/24 at Fairhaven Church Schwalm Chapel from 6-8pm



