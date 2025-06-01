Cooper, Nina

Cooper, Nina Faye

Nina Faye Cooper, age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025 at her residence. Nina leaves to cherish her memory son, James Cooper Jr.; daughters, Kunita (James) Gear and Rona (Marty) Heath; numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends. No service. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

