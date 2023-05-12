Cooper, Don



COOPER, Don, age 68, made his transition from earth to eternity on May 9, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to James and Lue Emma (Bell) Cooper on June 11, 1954. Don is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James O Cooper. He is survived by his brothers J. Robert Bell, Kevin (Cynthia) Cooper, William Cooper, Patrick Cooper and his sisters Patricia Ann Cooper, Gloria (Vinson Sr.) McCarty, Sheryl Denise Cooper. There will be a service to celebrate his life beginning at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415 with a visitation directly before beginning at 12:00 pm. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

