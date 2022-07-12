COOPER, Cristal



Age 75, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton, OH. She was born January 24, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late James L. and Henrietta L. (Wachtel) Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David L. Cooper. She is survived by her brother Jerry A. (E. Ann) Cooper of West Alexandria; nieces Cary C. (Ralf) Mohr of Brookville, OH, Sharon E. (Jerry) Clymer-Bailey of Melbourne, FL, and nephew G. Aaron (Kelly) Cooper of West Alexandria, OH. Cristal is also survived by 4 great-nieces: Ashley (Addison) Clymer Frei, Katy (Jeff) Mohr Sebald, Chloe (Phil) Cooper Bucher and Gabrielle Cooper; 3 great-nephews: Jeremy Mohr (Shannon Kimbrough), Cooper Mohr (Shyanne Freeman), Jonathan (Heather) Clymer. Cristal worked and retired from NCR, and TeraData in Dayton, OH. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church serving in Circle, Alter Guild, Church Council and Sunday School. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery, south of West Alexandria, with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating the service. Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in memory of Cristal Cooper at 70 East Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to



