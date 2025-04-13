Cooper, Camille Jean



Camille Jean Cooper, Ed.D., 74, of West Haven, CT, passed away Monday, March 31, 2025. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Henry and Bernice (Wideman) Wilson on February 5, 1951. Camille was a dedicated educator and leader serving the community in many roles. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Southern Connecticut State University and worked at Yale's Child Study Center. She was active in organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc., and the NAACP. Camille was also a committed member of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church where she served on many ministries.



Camille leaves to cherish her memory, beloved daughter, AKA legacy, and Link Sister, Dominique R. Jones; stepmother, Hazel Webster Wilson; brother, Roderick B. Wilson; cousins, Claudia Mason, Marshall Mason, Matthew Mason, James Flemming, and Inga Howard; special friend, Leon Dennis; and other relatives, sorority and Link sisters, friends, and colleagues from across the country and around the world.



A celebration of Camille's life was held last week in Connecticut. To leave a message of comfort for the Cooper family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com





