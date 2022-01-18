COONEY, James E.



James E. Cooney, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away after a long and very brave fight with cancer on Saturday, January 15, 2022. James was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 1, 1946, to Martin Cooney and Lucille (Clements) Cooney. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School, Ohio University, University of Oregon, and the Salmon P Chase School of Law. He worked in the Hamilton City Schools for 10 years, and was a local criminal attorney for 45 years. Jim and Holly were married on St. Patrick's Day. He loved his family, his work, his colleagues, Hamilton, Key West, and of course Ireland.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Holly; his daughter, Jamie Erin (Rod) Collins; his son, Andrew Patrick Cooney; his grandchildren, Zachary, Kassidy, Levi, Sarah, Camilla, and Kobe; his sister, Colleen (Ronald) Fiehrer; his brother in law, James Thomas; his loving pets, Bonney and Luvvy; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 9:30 AM with Father Hoffman of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church officiating. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Kudalker and the staff at OHC, and to the nurses from Vitas Hospice for all of their support and care. Superman has left the building; we will miss you, may you find the peace you have earned, until we meet again. Please join us on March 17, 2022, location to be announced, to celebrate Jim's Life.



