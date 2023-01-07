COOLEY, Dwayne Davis



64 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, and spent his last days surrounded by family.



Dwayne joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 18 years old and proudly served his country. He worked at the Department of Corrections and Dayton Police Department early in his career. Dwayne retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. He enjoyed singing, dancing and 'dressing to the nines'. He will be dearly missed in the flesh but will live in our hearts and memories always.



Dwayne was preceded in death by his mother Rusha Zimmerman-Cooley and his sisters Sonya Cooley-Lowe and Sheridan Cooley. He is survived by his sister Shelia Cox and his children whom he affectionately referred to as 'Cool and The Gang' Dwayne Cooley Jr., Jazmin Cooley, Latashia Love, Jo Cooley-Love, DuJuan Love and Danesha Cooley. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins and friends. Dwayne requested that a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to a traditional service. We request that his loved ones join us in celebrating his life at The RW Center, 1573 Guenther Rd., January 14th 2023, from 1-4 pm.

