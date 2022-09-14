COOKE, Lloyd D.



"Cookie"



Lloyd D. Cooke "Cookie" 85, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The youngest of 12 children, Lloyd was born on July 4, 1937. He was employed by McCall's Printing, as well as other local printing companies. He was an elder at Central Avenue Church of Christ in Fairborn. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine (Agle); daughter Kim Cooke-Lorenz (Bill Lorenz) of Xenia; son Craig of Springfield; son Curtis (Debbie) of Ironton; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings. Visitation will be held at Central Avenue Church of Christ Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, with services to follow, officiated by Lloyd's nephew, Stephen Healea. Burial at Ferncliff Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Adkins Funeral Home in Enon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Avenue Church of Christ.

