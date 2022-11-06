COOKE, Laura Crystal



Age 78, of Centerville, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born October 16, 1944, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late William and Eula Lovins. Laura was employed with Centerville City Schools for 48 years, with her last 20 years as the Director of the Voyager after school program. She was also a long time member of Far Hills Baptist Church, and most recently Fairhaven Church. Laura was an avid sports fan - specifically Dayton Flyers basketball and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football. She will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, compassion, and for always putting others' needs before her own. Most importantly, she loved her family and found strength in her faith! Laura is survived by her soulmate and husband of 59 years, Ray Cooke; children, Randy (Robin) Cooke and Crystal (Chris) Blake; grandchildren, Connor and Kira; and her granddog, Cali. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

