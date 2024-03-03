Cooke, Ercel "Ray"



Ercel Ray Cooke, "ERC," age 83 of Centerville, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was born January 12, 1941 in Lewisburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Ercel and Fannie Grace Cooke. Ray retired from GMAC after 30+ years of employment. He then went on to become a school bus driver for Centerville City Schools and after 18 years, he retired for a second time. Ray was a longtime member of Far Hills Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Most recently, he attended and continued to serve at Fairhaven Church. He was an avid sports fan, especially Buckeyes football and Dayton Flyers basketball. Ray will be remembered for his study of the Bible and knowledge of scripture, his service to the Lord, for being a coach and mentor to people of all ages, for his storytelling and for his humorous shenanigans. Most importantly, he loved his wife and family, and found strength in his faith! Ray is survived by his children, Randy (Robin) Cooke and Crystal (Chris) Blake; grandchildren, Connor and Kira; granddog, Cali; and grandkitten, Huxley, who will all miss him dearly. Along with his parents, he is reunited in Heaven with his wife of 59 years, Laura; and his sisters, Joyce Ullery and June Cooke. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be entombed with his loving wife at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray's memory to Fairhaven Church - Centerville (fairhaven.onlinegiving.org/donate/form/1792#!/). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



