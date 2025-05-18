Cook, Joann

Cook (Reynolds), Joann Mary



Joann M. Cook (Reynolds), June 11, 1947 - April 24, 2025, Franklin, OH. Preceded by husband Michael Cook; parents Art and Katie Reynolds. Survived by daughter Stephanie (Bobby) Peck; grandchildren Gabrielle (Gary Ames II), Bruce III, Kiara, Joslynn; sisters Betty (Joseph) Schaviak, Pat (Bill) Dishun.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, Turner Syndrome Association, or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish.



Visitation: May 22, 2025, 11:00-11:45 AM, St. Mary's of the Assumption, 9579 Yankee Rd.



Mass: May 22, 2025, 12:00-1:00 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 9579 Yankee Rd; luncheon 1:00-2:30 PM.



Celebration of Life: May 22, 2025, 3:30-6:30 PM, Pisanello's Pizza, 355 S Main St.



