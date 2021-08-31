COOK, Howard William



Howard William Cook (known to all as Bill), departed this life at 2:48 am on 27 Aug 2021, at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. Bill was born July 12, 1928, in Franklin, Warren, OH, to William Matthew Cook and Ada Marie (nee Sharits). Bill was the oldest of six children, all who pre-deceased him. Bill was married three times. His first to Carol Emogene Horsley



(deceased), with whom he had three children: Stephen



Matthew (deceased), Shirley Ann, and Theodore Harrison. His second to Jessie Mae Mickler (deceased) with whom he had two children: Donald William (deceased) and Suzanne Marie. He married his third wife, Rosina Louise Myers (who he thought of as THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE) for time and all eternity in the Laie, Honolulu, Hawaii Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 17 Sep 1974. She survives him and mourns his loss, but looks forward to joining him again in the Kingdom of Our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ. Bill was a worker, at the age of 16 he took a job with the Frigidaire division of General Motors, working in the Moraine assembly facility for 35 years. Bill was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, being baptized on 12 July 1958. He served in many capacities on the Stake, Ward, and Branch levels within the Church. But, his favorite responsibility was a faithful Home Teacher where he visited many members of the Church in their homes looking after their needs and sharing a Gospel message each month. In his younger days, he spent many evenings and weekends helping members of the Church move into and out of their residences. As one of the earliest members of the Dayton, Ohio, Stake he assisted with construction projects in many of the buildings currently in use by the Church in this area. Although a little



direct, at times, he had a very loving personality and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on



Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Woodland



Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association is



recommended. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

