COOK, Derrick Lee



Age 43, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Cynthia Frost officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

