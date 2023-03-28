Cook, Darrell L.



Darrell L. Cook, 77 of Miamisburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 23, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 12, 1945 in Crab Orchard, West Virginia to Fred M. and Garnet E. (Wiley) Cook. Darrell was a graduate of Athens High School class of 1964. He is survived by his children, Charles M. (Tracy) Cook of Miamisburg, Joseph F. (Danielle) Boyd of Miamisburg, Bradley V. Boyd of Briery Branch, VA, Elizabeth J. (Chad) Hines of Miamisburg, Christy B. (Stephen) Stomoff of West Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Kaetlyne (Nicholas), Brock, Bryce, Payton, Kayla, Paige, and Parker; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Penelope Jo, Hendrix, Cherry Jo, Rhiannon, Beau; and a multitude of loved ones. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Debra B. Cook; parents mentioned above; brothers, Robert C. Cook and Fred M. Cook Jr; sisters, Mary E. Worrell and Janice F. Hartman. Darrell was a skilled basketball player splitting his time between Miamisburg High School and Athens High School in Princeton, WV. He was selected for the 1963 All-Southern Area Class A Basketball Team in Princeton. Darrell served local youth as Head Umpire of the Miamisburg Civic Youth Baseball Softball Association for 15 years. He was an avid golfer and skilled woodcarver, providing cherished Christmas gifts each year for his family. Darrell and his late wife Debby's favorite times were spent at numerous sporting events cheering their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was Co-Founder of a successful production machine shop Accuracy Products Inc. in Dayton, Ohio until retirement at age 70. Darrell was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and friend to all, and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 31 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Good Works Farm in Waynesville, OH. https://www.goodworksfarm.org/support-us/donate-now. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

