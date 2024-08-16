Convey, Ann Marie

Convey (Torola), Ann Marie Beatrice



Ann Marie Beatrice (Torola) Convey, age 77, of Centerville, OH, passed away August 2, 2024, at Courtyard of Centerville. Ann Marie was born May 28, 1947, in Pottsville, PA to the late Steve and Margaret Torola, of Port Carbon, PA.



Ann Marie was a graduate of Nativity B.V.M. High School in Pottsville, PA. Throughout her career as a dedicated and valued administrative assistant she formed many lifelong-friendships with her colleagues from Peru High School in Peru, NY; Rochester Athletic & Recreation Association (RARA) in Rochester, MI; University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH.



Ann Marie was a loving wife to her husband of 55 years, Frank H Convey, Jr. Born and raised in a proud and close-knit community in the coal country of eastern Pennsylvania, Ann Marie's greatest passion was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She cherished spending time with her family above all else.



Her love for traveling and exploring new places and experiences led to adventures with her husband, friends, and family in Europe, Canada, and across the United States.



Ann Marie enjoyed attending the theatre and concerts. No matter where she was, family and friends would often find her dancing to her favorite songs. She spent many hours "cozied up" with a good book or gardening in the yard.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Ann Marie is survived by her children, Claudine Bennett (Mark), Heather Wheldrake (Sean); grandchildren Miles Heizer, Colin Heizer, Grace Heizer, Oscar Wheldrake, and Flynn Wheldrake; sister Peggy Christman (Dennis); brother Steve Torola; brother-in-law Joe Convey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Ann Marie always longed to return to the area where her extended family still resides. A private service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



