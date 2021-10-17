CONTADINO, Jerry P.



Jerry P. Contadino, age 70, passed away October 10, 2021. He was born April 28, 1951, in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Joseph and Eva (nee Giovanetti) Contadino. On June 30, 1984, Jerry married Kathleen Marous in Cincinnati. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and worked for US Postal Service, until his



retirement.



Jerry leaves behind his loving family: Kathleen "Kathy" Contadino; daughter, Maria C. Contadino; siblings, JoAnne Marsh, Elaine Williams, Tony (Linda) Contadino; brother-in-law, Mike Marous; sister-in-law, Maureen (John) Mears. He will be sadly missed by all who truly knew him.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass (12 Noon), Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45240. Final placement will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The Family would like to thank everyone for all your prayers, and kind considerations.


