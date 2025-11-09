Connie Bajek

Bajek, Connie Ann



passed away peacefully on Monday, November 3, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Nancy (Peck) Ellingson, and brother Steven Ellingson. Connie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Bajek, whom she met while earning her master's degree at Michigan State University. She leaves behind her sons, Edward Bajek; David and his wife Monica; and Max and his wife Erica; and her beloved grandsons, Jack and Henry. She is also survived by her sisters, Wendy and her husband Jack Kurtz; and Stacy and her husband John Giangaspro; as well as JoAnn Ellingson, wife of her late father, Curtis. After raising her three boys, Connie worked in administrative support at Wright State University. She enjoyed life and was a gracious hostess, delighting her friends and family with her extravagant home-cooked meals. She loved cooking, crafts, quilting, music, and relaxing on the beach. Connie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed, and her grandchildren will especially miss helping her with home-made pizzas, monkey bread, and brownies. A sincere thank you to all the friends and family that provided their time, compassion, and support as her health declined following her diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration in 2024. The disease took away so much, but she never lost her smile or her love for those close to her. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, from 4 pm – 6 pm on Friday, November 14, 2025. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration @ theaftd.org.



