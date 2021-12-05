CONN, Sr., Romie



95, of Vandalia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He was born on April 18, 1926, in Elliot County, Kentucky. Romie was the son of the late Robert L. Conn & Pearlie Johnson Conn. He was a charter member of the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church and served as a deacon since 1962. Romie was a veteran of WWII, where he spent time in India, Burma & China. He received the Combat Infantry Badge and 4 Bronze Stars. He retired from General Motors and he was a member of the National Board of Realtors and the Dayton Board of Realtors for 27 years. Preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virgie Purnell Conn; his son, Romie Conn, Jr.; 3 sisters, & 2 brothers; and his second wife Bertha Tolle Conn. Romie is survived by his son, Paul E., and daughter-in-law, Debbie Conn; 2 granddaughters, Crystal Offill (John) and Melanie Conn-Wright; 2 great grandsons, Damian R. Wright, Jace A. Offill, and 2 great granddaughters, Madison K. &



Hadley M. Offill; a host of friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Steve Nickels, officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

