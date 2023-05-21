Conley, Vernie S.



Vernie S. Conley, age 90 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Kettering Health Network  Miamisburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 17, 1933, in Rowan Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey Lee & Nettie A. (Williams) Stidham. Preceded in death by her husband Oscar Eugene Conley, her 2 sons Ronald & Harvey Conley, 1 brother, and by 2 sisters. She is survived by her loving children: 3 daughters Diana Powell, Patricia Conley & Sandra Piguet and husband Butch, 2 sons Lonnie Conley and wife Deborah & Michael Conley and wife Missy, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Nickels Cemetery in Stacy Fork, KY. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Vernie S. Conley, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

