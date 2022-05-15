CONLEY, Isabelle Lynn



11 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born May 26, 2010, in Springfield the daughter of



Peter and Tracey (Doyle) Conley. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her four siblings, Ethan, Chloe, Isaac and Daniel Conley; maternal grandfather, Lawrence Doyle; maternal grandmother, Karen Kreisman; paternal grandmother, Bobbi (Tarlton) Kaiser; paternal grandfather, Pete (Angie) Conley and paternal great grandfather, Don Tarlton. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Ted Kaiser and paternal grandmother, Tina Hensley. Isabelle leaves behind countless friends and family who miss her deeply. She was full of love and showed kindness always. She was an artist, she loved performing and spending time with friends. Her faith was strong, and her favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 31:25. "She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of her future." Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. Her family is asking everyone who attends to please wear purple instead of black. Memorial donations can be made to https://www.givesendgo.com/IsabelleConley.

