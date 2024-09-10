Conley, Harold "Jeff"



Harold "Jeff" Conley, 92, passed away September 7, 2024. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday at the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday in the church with burial following at Terre Haute Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



