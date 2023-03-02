CONDY, Samuel



Age 99, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. His wish for his 99th birthday was another 99 years. Sam enjoyed life up to the very last day and leaves behind many memories and stories that will be told for years to come. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Sam was a WWII veteran, retired from GM/Inland. He loved music and was an excellent dancer. Even at the age of 99, he exercised and remained sharp as a tac. Born on Dec. 5 1923, in Dayton to the late Jeanette (Tuscano) and Michael Continelli (Condy). Preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, June Ann (Younce), and eight siblings. Survived by four children, Sharon (Jim) Brown, Samuel (Joyce) Condy, David (Gina) Condy, and Diane (Pat) Dolan. Also 7 grandchildren, Shelly (Brian) Smith, Debbie (Harold) Brown, Angie Kramer, Anne Marie and Tony Condy, Alex (Julie) Dolan and Eric Dolan; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also, sisters Michaeline (Paul) Schommer, and Mary Fischer. Visitation Saturday, March 4, 10 -12, service at 12 at Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S Dixie Dr, Vandalia. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com