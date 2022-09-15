CONDE, Joyce Allene



Age 92 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born August 2, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gordon and Irene Cabbell. Joyce was a graduate of Fairview High School. She married her high school sweetheart and dedicated her life to raising her children. She eventually became a psychiatric nurse at Dayton Mental Health Center, where she was a respected colleague until her retirement. Joyce was a wonderful cook, history buff, avid sports fan, and a passionate animal lover and nature conservationist. Joyce is survived by her children, K. Michael (Minda) Bowers, Debra (Allen) Jackson, Gretchen (William) Valaski; grandchildren, Kelly (Anthony) Braun, Joel (Kylie) Deutscher, Samuel Jackson, Michael Valaski, Christopher Valaski; and great-grandsons, William and Noah Braun. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Bowers; and infant son, Stephen Bowers. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, (8135 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45414). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Alley Cat Allies or WWF, in Joyce's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

