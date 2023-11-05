Compton, Earnest

Compton, Jr., Earnest Dwight



Earnest "Earnie" Dwight Compton Jr., of Hamilton, passed away on Oct. 30, 2023 at the age of 90. Earnie was preceded in death by his wives: Lois (Stone) Compton and Karen (Davidson) Compton; parents: Earnest Sr. & Magdaline Compton; sister: Barbara (Jim) Davis; and sister-in-law: Terry Davidson. Survivors include his daughters: Margaret (Bob) Keltner, Kathy (Wayne) Stitzel, Amy (Scott) Mellen; grandchildren: Krissy Northguard, Hazel (K) Qutaish, Curtis (Carrie) Cornett, Amberly (Brandon) Lutsch, April (Craig) Farrell, and Heather (Ronnie O'Brien) Freund; cherished 16 great grandchildren; and brother: Joe (Judy) Compton. Visitation will be held at St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 10 am until the time of the Mass at 11 am. Memorials may be made to St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church, or Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd Ste 203, Dayton, OH 45459.



