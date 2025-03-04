Combs, Marcella L.



Marcella Lou (Seymour) Combs, age 92 of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Birchaven Village in Findlay, Ohio. Marcella was born April 15, 1932, in Lawrenceville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard and Ruth (Love) Seymour. For 50 years, Marcella worked as a surgical nurse and eventually rising to Director of Surgery at Community Hospital. When at home, her passion was working in her flower gardens. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Charles Tracy Combs. She was also preceded in death by her eight siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Marie (Edward) Brandle and Connie Lynn (Scott) Forhan; two granddaughters, Abby Marie Brandle and Sarah Elizabeth (Steve) Abbott; two great-granddaughters, Emma Colleen Abbott and Mae Josephine Abbott; and several nieces and nephews. Marcella's family would like to thank the staff at Birchaven Village for their compassionate care and the love they have given her through the last couple years. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, in honor of the resident cat at Birchaven, Randall, who lovingly stayed by Marcellas side and never left her in her final days, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Dale Rd. Springfield, OH 45502. Inurnment with graveside service will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 12pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





