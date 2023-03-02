COMBS, Grayson M.



Grayson M. Combs age 14 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born on April 2, 2008, in Fairfield, the son of David Combs and Carol (nee Demis) Combs. He is survived by his father David Combs; mother Carol (Andy) Combs; three siblings Briella Combs, Charlie Hurley, and Noah Combs; grandmother Margie Scott; grandfather Jack Vaughn; grandparents Wilma (Bob) Lovins; nine aunts and uncles Jay Stephen Crystal Prychidko, Sandra (Brian) Moore, Jeff (the late Charlotte Huff) Combs, Tim (Sandra) Combs, Pam (Harold) Creech, Amber (Logan) Ballinger, Randy (Erica) Combs. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Grayson was preceded in death by his grandmother Billie Vaughn, grandfather Larry Combs, uncle Terry Combs, and uncle Karl Prychidko. Grayson left a mark on this world that will live well past anybody reading this today simply because of the amazing way he shared his gifts and brought people together. Grayson was not only a son, brother, nephew, and grandson; he was also a teacher, friend, community builder, activator, system disruptor, and connector. Hamilton, Ohio, was home to Grayson, and it is there that he contributed to his city in ways that only he could. In 2018 Grayson's wish to have inclusive playground equipment was brought to life at a local park which then sparked the installation of a second inclusive whirl at Jefferson Park. From there he got involved with family projects (Starfire) so that he could do his part to build more inclusive communities and later joined 17 Strong where he was able to contribute to his community even more. The family would like to thank Grayson's nurse Diana Rogers, special friend Teena Burton, and his providers from Cincinnati Children's Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of him. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor David Glaub officiating. Online condolences can be made at www. websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grayson's name can be made at Starfire Counsel of Greater Cincinnati at 6457 Glenway Ave #230, Cincinnati, OH 45211 or



www.starfirecincy.org/donate