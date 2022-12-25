COMBS, Astor "Bert"



Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Bert was an Elevator Mechanic at Westinghouse Elevator, retiring after 36 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife, Elvenia A.; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Sandra Sue Combs; grandsons, Matthew and Whitney Combs, and Mark Combs sister, Ardell Burden; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Carol Adkins, and Suva Music; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Marker and Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Bert's memory.

