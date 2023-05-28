Colwell, Bill David



age 86 of Hamilton, formerly of Oxford, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Bill was born in Leslie Co., KY on May 13, 1937 to Reuben and Callie (Fields) Colwell. Bill was the owner and operator of Colwell Paving for over 30 years. On February 26, 2003, he married Nancy Horan. Bill enjoyed working and traveling. Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Colwell; his sons, David Colwell, Shane (Peggy) Colwell and Chris Colwell; his step-sons, Jason Horan and Vincent (Demi House) Horan; his grandchildren, Alexis Colwell, Lance (Darcy) Colwell, Grant Colwell, Mason Horan, Bailey Horan, Vincent Horan and Jackson Horan; his many great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rosalie Shepard. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Scott Colwell; and his nine siblings. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with Terry Shepard officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Queen City Hospice, Attn: Bereavement Services, 4605 Duke Drive Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

