COLUMBUS, Barbara

Age 72, of Centerville, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Barbara received her Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was a devoted and longtime member of Restoration Church, where she taught Sunday School. Barbara also taught Pre-School and Kindergarten for over 25 years. She loved to read, exercise, and was an avid gardener. Barbara was a giving person with a caring soul. She was strong, brave, and faith-driven. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Robert M. Columbus, and her parents, William and Ruth (Dare) Graumann. She is survived by her son, Stephen (Emily) Columbus of Miami Twp., OH; daughters, Kathleen (Justin) Barrett of Carmel, IN, and Michelle (Matt) Johnson of Lebanon, OH; grandsons, Noah Barrett, Troy Zientara, Asher Johnson, and Kai Johnson; granddaughter, Emma Barrett; brother, Tom Graumann of Sunrise, FL; sister, Nancy (Harry) McNally of Palm Bay, FL; and several nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 3:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, July 30 at Restoration Church, 63 E. Franklin St., Centerville, OH 45459. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dayton and is extremely grateful for all the prayers and support from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Restoration Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

