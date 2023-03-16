Colter, Cleo Annette



Cleo Annette Colter of Dayton, OH gained her wings on Sat, Mar 11, 2023. Memorial service will be held on Sat, Mar 18, 2023, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Eric Colter, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

