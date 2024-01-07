Colston, Johnny



Johnny Colston, age 83, of Dayton passed away on January 3, 2024. He was born in Fork Mountain, TN on June 28, 1940 to the late Bud and Kathleen Colston. In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Colston, Bobby Colston, Joann Mathis, Nadine Taylor and Wanda Colston. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Janet (Robert) Schreel, Joy Heins, Jackie (Gary) Blackford; sisters, Marilyn Darnell, Jane Talkington, Carleen (Mike) Sullivan; granddaughters, Mallory (Joe) Isaacs, Jesika Blackford, Harli Blackford; 4 great-grandchildren and special friend, Joann "Joanie" Schroeder; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Johnny worked construction and later served as the Vice President of the Laborer's Union Local 1410, retiring after 50 years. He was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge 147 for 18 years. Johnny enjoyed putting together puzzles, playing Bingo and sharing happy hour with his friends at Brookdale of Kettering. He will be dearly missed and forever loved. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. Pastor Jarrod Colston to officiate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com