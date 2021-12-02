COLLINS, Patsy

COLLINS (Carter), Patsy Ruth



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Collins; mother Frances (Arthur) Dean and father James (Peggy) Carter; sister, Louis DeMint; brothers Don and Roger Dean; and great-grandson Miles Mengden. She is survived by her daughters Susan Jung and Barbara Lemire; sister Dorothy Ward; and brother Jim Dean. She has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Patsy was a lifelong resident of



Kettering who retired from the University of Dayton Research Institute. She was also a member of the Calvary Grace



Brethren Church in Kettering. Visitation from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on December 3, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.



Funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com