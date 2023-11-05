COLLINS, Mary S.



Mary Stella Collins was born on May 1, 1938, in Orange County, California. She passed on October 30, 2023. She was the daughter of Howard and Hazel Caldwell of Lancaster, Ohio. She is survived by her children, daughter Phyllis J. McCrory (Tony), son Alan E. Collins (Tammy), daughter Carolyn C. Collins; grandchildren Kelsey Sonick (Matt), Emily Samano (Ashor), Alex McCrory, Evan Lyons, Molly McCrory, Jack McCrory, Mary Lyons, Connor Lyons, great-granddaughters Vivienne Samano and Sophia Sonick; and special friend Nickie Craycraft. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Elhanon (El) Collins. Mary was devoted to her late husband, children and friends, a skilled collector of antiques and a lover of all things New England. She loved to travel, and with her husband took her children on many adventures. She traveled to Kennebunkport, Maine (her favorite destination) every summer for 28 years. She was an avid gardener and loved her spring flowers. She was patriotic and enjoyed politics. Mary was an Eastern Star and attended Miami University and The Ohio State University. The family will receive friends at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Donations can be made to the Kennebunkport Historical Society P.O. Box 1173, 125 North Street, Kennebunkport, ME 04046; and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504. To send flowers, view Mary's tribute video, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





