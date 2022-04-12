COLLINS, John Richard

COLLINS, O.D., Deacon John Richard



79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully April 9, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short illness. John was born on August 28, 1942, to Jane and Charlie Collins of Dayton, OH. He graduated in 1960 from Fairview High School and The Ohio State University with a



degree in Optometry in 1965. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Susan Irene Collins. He is survived by his children Mary (Bill) Padgett, Jeff (Helen) Collins, Tim



(Aida) Scanlon, Vince (Jamie) Scanlon, and Nicholas (Melanie) Scanlon. John was the proud grandfather of twelve: Andy,



Ellen, Amanuel, Kyla, Binyam, Nathan, Isaac, Bailey, Rudy,



Boston, Finn, and Tyler. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Bill) Clifton. John worked as an Optometrist since 1966,



seeing patients in Northridge, Urbana, and West Liberty. John was a man of faith and a member of St. Raphael's Church where he served as Deacon since 2007. He officiated at weddings and funerals, worked with the new members of the class, and gave memorable homilies. John was an active member of the Northridge Lions Club for 50 years and enjoyed



preparing the Wednesday meals for the den. In recent years John volunteered for Mercy Hospice and St. Vincent De Paul. John cared for his community and served in any way he could. He had a wonderful sense of humor and had many lovable quirks. Although a generous man, he took his wife Susan on their first date using a "2-for-1" coupon, which she never let him forget. When talking about a great deal he got, he would normally say he found it on 'cheap.com'. His family, church, and work were the most important things in his life; however, ice cream may have been a close fourth. John really enjoyed spending quality time on the porch. He enjoyed a HOT, HOT cup of coffee while watching the morning news. Our family will miss him greatly, especially being able to gather over his famous homemade lasagna or spaghetti. A gathering of



family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 13th from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Saint Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church, 225 E. High St., Springfield, 45505 or the Northridge Lions Club, 4590 Derr Rd., Springfield, 45503. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.

