COLLINS, Joan K.



Joan K. Collins, 87, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. Joan was born April 14, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Bernard Karwowski M.D., and his wife (Theresa Nowakowski). She was pre-deceased by her brother, Bernard. She graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Medical Technology, settling in Kettering, Ohio, with her husband, Robert E. Collins M.D., to raise their three children. Joan fully involved herself in Church life at St. Charles Borromeo. She taught CCD for over thirty years and was active in many other ministries, including ongoing education and evangelization efforts. She is survived by her husband, Robert, her son, Mark (wife, Kathryn), daughter, Jean (husband, Gerald Crowley), and daughter, Kathleen (husband, Michael Leonard). Also mourning her loss is her brother, John Karwowski (wife, Marlene), nieces, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild (and one on the way!). Too many to count are the lives she touched in a profound way. "We love you, Joanie!"



Friends and family may visit from 2-5pm on Sunday, February 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am on Monday, February 20 at St. Charles Borromeo. Joan will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

