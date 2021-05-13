X

COLLINS, Diane

COLLINS, Diane Ruth

90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born May 18, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to the late Hal C. and Ruth (Brockmiller) Johnston who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband of 70 years John H. Collins, her brothers Mark and Mike Johnston, son-in-law Don Swayne and beloved cat Babe. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Tom) Struewing, Hal (Teresa) Collins, Barbara Collins, Cathleen Swayne-Ault., 14 grand and 20 great-grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood. To leave a message or share a memory of Diane with her family, please visit:


