Coleman, Teresa "Tracey"



Tracey Coleman was born on April 24, 1955. She passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 5th. She was caring, funny, adventurous, with a big heart for people. She was a lover of animals, especially cats. Tracey's father & mother were James Coleman and Lois A. Coleman. Siblings are Jimmy Coleman, Michael Coleman, Patrica Ann Coleman-Profitt & David Coleman. Tracey is survived by long life partner John Fella, sister Patricia Ann Coleman-Profitt, and loving son Christopher Coleman. May you rest in peace and watch over us in faith. Graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Floral arrangements for service may be sent to Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com