COLEMAN, Sandra L.



Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Ballard



officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

