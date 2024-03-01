Coleman, Aaron Todd



Coleman, Aaron Todd, 54 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on July 9, 1969 the son of Michael James Coleman and Barbara Sue (Johnson) Russell. Aaron owned and operated Mad River Air in Urbana as a flight instructor and Commercial pilot. He also worked as a realtor for Real Estate II. Aaron lived in California and Seattle in the early years of his life. His travels led to his love for riding motorcycles and flying. During his time in California, Seattle, and Ohio he was a drummer in KING, Mojo Bones, and No Boundaries. During his time in Seattle, he built guitar amps for Soldano. Aaron enjoyed rock and metal music. He was also an avid comic book collector. Aaron was devoted to his family. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Lee (Mastoris); three children, Mariana Sophia Coleman, Aaron William Thomas Coleman and Lena Joanna Coleman; sister, Anne Marie Coleman Justice and nephew, Ethan Sean Coleman Soto. He was preceded in death by his father. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 4 at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m.



