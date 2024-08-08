Colaricci, Loretta Mary

Colaricci (Destaffany), Loretta Mary



Loretta Mary Colaricci (née Destaffany), aged 83, passed away on August 2, 2024, in Miamisburg, Ohio. Born on December 3, 1940, in Wilmington, Delaware, Loretta devoted her life to serving others through her career as a licensed social worker after earning a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Wright State University. Loretta was a cherished member of Our Lady of Good Hope and St. Henry, where her faith and community spirit were prominently displayed. She was a voracious reader, always lost in a book, and her garden was a testament to her green thumb, flourishing under her care. She leaves behind a loving family, including her daughters Nanette Shoemaker, Cathleen (Andy) Von Canon, Ami (Tim) Schenkel, Susan (Dan) Sauls, and Sarah (Evan) Johnson. Loretta was a proud grandmother to Haley (Connor) Sturgill, Ella (Michael) Marlow, William Von Canon; Brian, Andrew, Michael, Kevin, Julie, and Marie Schenkel; John and Benjamin Sauls; Jack and Emma Johnson, and a great-granddaughter, Lilith Marlow. Sister Patricia Rogers, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Joseph (Sophie) Destaffany, her granddaughter Anna Elizabeth Schenkel, son-in-law Scott Shoemaker, and brother-in-law Clarence "Butch" Rogers. A viewing will be held from 9:00  10:30 AM Saturday, August 10, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 S. 3rd St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul, Our Lady of Good Hope Conference or the Dayton Humane Spay & Neuter Clinic, honoring Loretta's legacy of compassion and care. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



