Cohen, David Ronald
David Ronald Cohen, age 62, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Rita Cohen (Hamilton, OH); and brother, Lawrence "Larry" Cohen (Chatsworth, GA). He is survived by his step-daughter Laura Griffis; brother, Philip Cohen; uncle, Ron (Le Thi Duc) Kyle; and his cat Liza. Services were private. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek
