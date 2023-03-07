Cogan, Dale Richard



Cogan, Dale Richard, age 93 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 following a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carolyn Cogan and his two daughters, Susan (Cogan) Beardsley of Brookville and Barbara Cogan of Cincinnati. Dale is preceded in death by his father Richard Cogan and his mother Florence E. (Caylor) Ricketts and step-father Minor C. Ricketts, sister, Phyllis Stiver and son-in-law: Donald R. Beardsley. Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1929. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1948. Dale joined the United States Navy in September of 1948 and, following boot camp in the Great Lakes region, he attended Radar School in Norfolk, VA in 1949. Dale served on the USS Bataan during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He took great pride in serving his country. Dale worked as an apprentice tool maker at Frigidaire for 3 years and was employed by the Jennison-Wright Corporation in 1958, where he traveled the Midwest selling wood block flooring to manufacturing companies for 25 years. Dale retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 1998 after working as a tax consultant for 11 years. Dale's pride and joy was his wife Carolyn and their two daughters. His family was the most important thing to him. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. People were drawn to Dale enjoying his friendly, warm personality and his great humor. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Dale and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

